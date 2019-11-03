|
Ernest John Carino Jr. 1943 ~ 2019 On October 23, 2019, we unexpectedly lost our beloved father and friend, Ernest John Carino Jr., who passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Tacoma, Washington. Ernie was born on April 20th, 1943, in Tacoma to Ernest and Matilda Carino. He grew up in Tacoma where he attended Stadium High School. Ernie began his career selling shoes for Nordstrom Best in the early 1960's. His people skills and business savvy were quickly recognized and he advanced to senior management before retiring from Nordstrom in the mid 1970's. One of his proudest individual achievements was receiving the prestigious J. W. Nordstrom Award. Ernie loved his Nordstrom family and remained close to them throughout his life. In the mid 1970's, Ernie left retail to begin his construction business. The company later expanded to include his two oldest sons, Tony and Scott. Rooted in his Nordstrom beliefs, Ernie ensured that the company always put the interests of customers first. This was demonstrated in their many innovative and successful projects across the Pacific Northwest. Ernie's kindness and generosity were reflected in his enduring commitment to helping those in need. For example, he regularly distributed food, blankets, and clothing to those living along the streets of Tacoma. His compassion and charisma particularly enriched the lives of everyone he encountered. He also demonstrated his caring attitude by volunteering his time and skills building schools and churches in Guatemala and Mexico. Ernie was particularly passionate about helping local Tacoma women and children affected by domestic violence. Ernie attended both Saint Charles Borromeo in Tacoma and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert. Ernie always found comfort and peace in the weekly sermons from his places of worship. When he wasn't working, volunteering, or enjoying a quick nap in the sun, Ernie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ernie encouraged his children to follow their own interests and pursue their own dreams. His values, character and passion will endure within all who knew and loved him. Ernie is survived by the mother of his children, Gayle; his six children (and their spouses): Tami, Tony (Jami), Scott (Will), Coco (Blake), Marco (Maria), and Bree; his seven grandchildren: Alis, Marco, Emily, Sam, Haley, Max and Ellah; his siblings (and their spouses) Marlene (Bob) and Richard (Rita), plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In remembrance of Ernie, donations can be made at erniecarinofamilyfoundation.org, to benefit local women and children affected by domestic violence. A private memorial service will be held prior to the reception. A Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday December 8, 2019 @ 3:30 pm, The Connelly Center at Bellermine Preparatory School. All are invited to attend this gathering of life and love. As Ernie would say, "Love you. Bye Bye."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019