Ernest Martin "Ernie" Edensword

Ernest Martin "Ernie" Edensword Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Martin Edensword (1931-2019) Ernie was a Tacoma business owner for over 40 years as a Chevron service station owner. After selling those businesses he became an RV salesman in the Tacoma/Fife area for another 10-15 years. He leaves behind a loving wife, Nancy M Edensword; three children, Tomi Lemmon, Scott Edensword, and Kelli Nebres; two step children, Bret Edensword and Renée Mozee; seven grandchildren, John, David, Joshua, Brittany, Grant, Brandon, & Daymon; and five great-grandchildren. Ernie leaves us with a very grand lasting memory in all of our hearts and that forever smile on his face. We love you and will miss you forever.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 17, 2019
