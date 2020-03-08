|
Ernest "Ernie" Glenn Nelson Ernie Nelson, beloved husband, father, "Papa", brother, uncle, son, loyal friend and respected colleague, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in 1930 to Mabel (Hawkins) and Arnold Nelson, Ernie spent his childhood in Tacoma and Napavine, Washington. After a brief stint in his late teens working in Fairbanks, Alaska, he served in the Army as a radio man in Germany. Prior to enlisting, Ernie's beloved sister Donna introduced him to Maureen "Mickey" Nelson, and after a long-distance love affair necessitated by his military service, they married, settled in Tacoma, and raised their children Diane (Meister), Don and Darci (Bidman). Along with Mickey and his children, the other great love of Ernie's life was the Tacoma Fire Department, on which he proudly served for thirty years until his retirement in 1985. Ernie spoke often, and with great fondness, of the camaraderie and friendships from his time with the TFD. Ernie was the last surviving member of a group of five extraordinarily close friends, all of whom served together on the TFD. The five TFD firefighters worked and played together in life, and we know they welcomed Ernie to heaven with a drink and deck of cards Ernie, Pete Grimm, Bud Card (who married Ernie's sister Donna), Frank Davies and John Smith, best of friends then, together once again. In addition to his service with TFD, Ernie owned Tacoma Hardwood Floor Company, taking over the business from Mickey's father in the '60's, running it with his son Don, until the early 2000's. Ernie was known for his gruff demeanor, but he was also known to friends and family for his kind heart, courage, and generosity. He was quick to give someone the "business" if something wasn't right, but he'd also give a stranger the shirt off his back. As with many first responders, his was a quiet courage. He rarely spoke of work. He was equally quiet and humble with respect to his compassion and generosity. He was an early champion and advocate for the inclusion of women and minorities in the TFD, and his selflessness was notably exhibited in his lifelong dedication to donating blood and platelets. Ernie was an active, and proud member of the Tacoma Masonic Lodge. Ernie held the esteemed position of Grand Master twice during his 30+ year association with the fraternal organization. Ernie and Mickey were married for 67 years. Spanning decades, their marriage was epic. They were like salt and pepper, loved each other deeply, and their marriage endured. Along with his marriage to Mickey, their children were Ernie's greatest pride he loved his girls Diane and Darci, and his son Don, deeply. Ernie adored his grandchildren Kirsten, Zach and Austin. And they adored "Papa" right back. Dutch Master President cigar and beverage of choice (black coffee or MGD) in hand, sitting on his porch or patio, and then after the cigar, napping in that same position, is everyone's enduring image of Ernie. Ernie is survived by his wife Mickey and their children Diane (Greg), Don, and Darci (Ted), his grandchildren, Kirsten, Zach and Austin, his sister Donna Card, and nieces and nephews. Ernie's profound influence on our lives is his legacy. His was a life well lived and well loved. We are so very fortunate to have had such an amazing man in our lives and will miss him dearly. No service at Ernie's request. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood or to your choice of first responder fund or charity.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020