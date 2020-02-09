|
Ernest Searcy Ernest Searcy was born in Trenton, New Jersey on January 4, 1972 to Claser M. Searcy and Ernest Guy Searcy Sr. He was the only son and had one sister, Jerrie Moore. His untimely death at the age of 48 in Tacoma, Washington on January 14, 2020 by gun violence has left his family and friends bereaved and with heavy hearts. He is preceded in death by his mother; he is survived by his daughter Diamond (her mother Shalonda), sister Jerrie, nephew Jerome, ex-wife Mary McNeil and many family and friends with questions of why. A memorial service will be held at Edwards Lakewood Chapel, 11020 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please leave condolences and visit full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020