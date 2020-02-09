Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
11020 S. Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Searcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Searcy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Searcy Obituary
Ernest Searcy Ernest Searcy was born in Trenton, New Jersey on January 4, 1972 to Claser M. Searcy and Ernest Guy Searcy Sr. He was the only son and had one sister, Jerrie Moore. His untimely death at the age of 48 in Tacoma, Washington on January 14, 2020 by gun violence has left his family and friends bereaved and with heavy hearts. He is preceded in death by his mother; he is survived by his daughter Diamond (her mother Shalonda), sister Jerrie, nephew Jerome, ex-wife Mary McNeil and many family and friends with questions of why. A memorial service will be held at Edwards Lakewood Chapel, 11020 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please leave condolences and visit full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -