Ernest Stanley Ostrom Ernest Stanley Ostrom, "Stan", was born August 11th 1921 in Rockford, Illinois to Ernest Daniel Ostrom and Eugenie Weltzer. Stan and his family are very proud of his military career; he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S Army after a dedicated 20 years, and served his country with tours of service in Panama, Germany, and Korea. Stan married his high school sweetheart Gloria Hope Garrison March 24th 1945. They welcomed their daughter in February 1946 and their son in October 1949. In 1950 they purchased their home in Tacoma and when Stan retired in 1962, he and his family presided in their Tacoma home permanently, but enjoyed time away at their coastal property in Surfside Estates, Ocean Park, Washington as well. Stan passed away at 97 on Monday April 1st, 2019 from sudden illness with his family at his bedside. Stan was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Daniel Ostrom, Eugenie Weltzer, his sister Loraine Allen, and his uncle Lucian "Zeke" Weltzer with whom he had a close relationship. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Gloria; daughter Daryl Ann Ware, and son David Lee Ostrom (Nancy); his grand-daughters Christy Marie Clifton (Warren), Windy Michelle Ware and Courtney Marie Kover (Scott); his grandson James Ostrom; his great-granddaughters Kimberlee Ann Clark-Greenwood (David), Cassandra Hope Payne (Kyle), Nicole Michelle Edwardson and Kaylee Marie Kover; and great-great-grandson Cole Skye Greenwood.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary