Estelle Blando Everman Estelle Blando Everman, 91, of Yelm, passed away on 5/22/20. A private family service will be held grave side. Estelle was born in Holden, Missouri to Journal Albert and May Dove on January 19th, 1929. She married Vernon Blando on July 15th, 1949, at Visitation Catholic Church in Tacoma, Washington. She was actively involved in her local parish, St. Columban. Estelle is preceded in death by her husbands Vernon Blando and Lloyd Everman, brothers John Dove, Elmer Dover, Lawrence Dove and Junior Dove, grandchildren Tom Blando and Joshua Ferguson. Estelle is survived by her children Glenn Blando and Sandra Ferguson, her sister Mary Palmer, grandchildren Kerri Matherly, Aaron Atchley, Tyler Blando and great grandchildren Justun James, Kelsey Matherly, Kiera Matherly, and Tommy Blando. The family of Estelle wishes to extend our sincere thanks to East Haven Villa for outstanding care. A celebration of life will be planned once restrictions are lifted.



