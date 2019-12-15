|
Esther Van Noy Our beloved Esther Margaret Van Noy went to the arms of Jesus on November 20th, 2019. She was born in 1938 in Boseman, Montana and grew up in Absarokee and Billings. Esther and her husband Clifford James Van Noy moved to Puyallup, WA in 1980 and then to a small farm in Tacoma. Esther was active in many service organizations, including the Daughters of Norway, serving as president and many other supporting roles, Glove and Trowel Garden Club, The Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, Daughters of 1812, and Our Savior Lutheran Church.. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford James Van Noy, Parents George and Nellie Overby, Sister Serina Becker and Norma Robertson. She is survived by her children, Judith Van Noy Johnson of Port Ludlow, Douglas Myers of Redmond, Deborah Hughes of Tacoma, Melinda Eidbo of Mulkiteo, James Van Noy of Graham and Eirica Moriarty of Maple Valley. Esther was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 21st at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4519 112th st, Tacoma. Esther will join her late husband Jim (CJ) at his final resting place in Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019