Ethel "Marie" Hunt Ethel Marie Hunt passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 23, 2019 at the ageof 98. She was born April 17, 1921 to Frank and Ethel Rust in Estherville, Iowa. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle in June of 1940. On May 20, 1940 Marie married Alex Melnick and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 29, 1940. After 19 years of marriage to Alex they divorced. She married Cliff Hunt in Yakima, WA on June 20, 1960. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Cliff (1988), her brother Earl, her sister Alice, her beloved daughter Karen (Slee) Melnick, and numerous other family and dearly loved friends. She is survived by daughter Bonnie and son-in-law Dick Trissel; step-daughters, Fran Schmahl and Giela Woods; grandsons, Troy Slee and Jason (Jennifer) Slee; granddaughter, Renee Hoerth Trissel and grandson, Rick (Leah) Trissel; step-grandchildren, Chuck Schmahl, Monica Sayers, Lisa Hunter, Becky Thoeny, Scott Schmahl; 14 grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren; nephews Gene (Darlene) Rust and Ken (Shirley) Rust; Nieces, Norma Tulba and Kathy (Michael) Clark and many other dear, faithful family and friends. In the seventies, she and Cliff took four young Cambodian refugees into their home. The boys, Posin Seiv, Chhorn Tav, and the girls Ly, and Heng. Marie and Cliff loved them as their own, along with their children and grandchildren. In Yakima she belonged to the Nob Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witness. Marie moved to Puyallup in 1990 and thrived spiritually in the Summer Congregation. She moved to Raymond in 2004 and continued to thrive spiritually and otherwise. Marie had many dear faithful friends in these congregations that she fondly remembered and cherished. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Raymond Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 111 Ocean Avenue, Raymond, WA 98577. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Worldwide Work at the JW.org website. To share memories or leave condolences visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

