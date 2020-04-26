Ethel Stillwell Our precious Mom, Ethel A. Stillwell, passed away at the age of 97 into the arms of her beloved Jesus on March 14, 2020. Ethel was born in Harvey, N.D. on February 19, 1923. She moved to Tacoma in 1945 to marry her high school sweetheart, Verne Faul, who was stationed at Ft. Lewis. A daughter was born in 1947. Sadly, Verne passed away in 1948. She worked for the IRS until meeting Dr. Edmond Stillwell at church. They married in 1958 and soon welcomed 3 children. Ethel was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tacoma for 75 years, holding positions such as Sunday School Secretary, Bible Study Leader and a Member of the Choir. Her church family was always very important to her. Ethel's life centered around Jesus and her family. She was a quiet, steady example of God's faithfulness throughout her life, which spilled over into her family. We are comforted by the knowledge that we will see her again in Heaven. Ethel was preceded in death by Verne Faul, Husband, Dr. Edmond Stillwell, Husband and two siblings. Ethel leaves behind her children, Karen Lindstrom, Dr. William (Carol) Stillwell, Melissa Lewis and Gayla (Sam) Dahl. She also leaves 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. The family will celebrate her life at a later day.

