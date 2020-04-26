Eugene Anderson Eugene (Andy) Anderson, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Tacoma, Washington. He was born May 2, 1934 to Albert and Ida Anderson in Ravina, South Dakota. Gene joined the Air Force in 1953, and went on to marry the love of his life, Janet, in 1955. He honorably retired from McChord AFB in 1974 after more than 21 years of service. Gene began working at the City of Tacoma Waste Water Treatment Plant, retiring as the Director in 1991 after 17 years. Some things that Gene was most proud of was being a Vietnam vet, a lifetime member of the VFW and AMVETS Association, belonging to Elks 174, and a 35 year member of Antlers Aweigh RV Club. Gene loved spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, meeting monthly with his Air Force buddies, traveling in his RV, fishing, singing, playing cards, and giving "Gene Hugs". He is preceded by his parents, five brothers, and one sister. Gene is survived by his wife Janet, of 64 years, and his two daughters and their husbands, Sherri and Dale Sanborn and Valeri and Bob Hall, his five grandchildren and their spouses Kristopher and Christina Hall, Jennifer and Jayson Lelli, Bobby and Nicki Hall, Janet and Jerry McCormick, Danielle and Zach Hren, and his fourteen great-grandchildren McKenzie, Devin, Ryan, Kaiden, Austin, Megan, Lily, Cameron, Elaina, Jonah, Alivia, Ashlynn, James, and Lydia. The pride and joy of Gene's life was having his wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his dog George always by his side. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

