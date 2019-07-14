Home

Eugene Douglas Rose

Eugene Douglas Rose Obituary
Eugene Douglas Rose Gene Rose went to be with his heavenly father on June 29, 2019. Born on Sept 30, 1927 in Tacoma Washington. Gene was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was raised in Roy & Eatonville and graduated from Eatonville High School where he was a tennis champion. He enlisted in the Army in 1945, where he was trained in mountain climbing and as a rifleman. After his medical discharge, he joined the US Postal Service as a mail handler and eventually became a supervisor. After a long career, he retired early in 1983. Gene married Donna Rhea in 1950. They were married for 69 wonderful years! In 1952 they started their family of 5: Sandra Ann (Jim), Randy Eugene, Charles Loren (Karen), Robert Douglas (Lynn), Scott William (Kathleen). They have 17 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren. He is also survived by niece Carolynn, her son Steve, nephew Gary (Margie), son Gary Jr (Jeri), niece Tracy (John), brother-in-law Richard (Donna) and the Norling Family. Preceding Gene's passing are his 3 siblings and our angel granddaughter, Kandace. Gene was an avid hunter, fisherman & cribbage player. He also had a passion for gardening and writing poems. Gene had a zest for life and was active in many groups, was a treasurer of Bethany United Methodist Church & later attended Life Center in Tacoma. Gene's infectious energy, vibrant spirit and quick wit will be missed by many! A celebration of Gene's life is scheduled for Friday July 19th at 2pm at Lakewood Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Care, Lakewood Presbyterian Church and The American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019
