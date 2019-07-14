Eugene Douglas Rose Gene Rose went to be with his heavenly father on June 29, 2019. Born on Sept 30, 1927 in Tacoma Washington. Gene was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was raised in Roy & Eatonville and graduated from Eatonville High School where he was a tennis champion. He enlisted in the Army in 1945, where he was trained in mountain climbing and as a rifleman. After his medical discharge, he joined the US Postal Service as a mail handler and eventually became a supervisor. After a long career, he retired early in 1983. Gene married Donna Rhea in 1950. They were married for 69 wonderful years! In 1952 they started their family of 5: Sandra Ann (Jim), Randy Eugene, Charles Loren (Karen), Robert Douglas (Lynn), Scott William (Kathleen). They have 17 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren. He is also survived by niece Carolynn, her son Steve, nephew Gary (Margie), son Gary Jr (Jeri), niece Tracy (John), brother-in-law Richard (Donna) and the Norling Family. Preceding Gene's passing are his 3 siblings and our angel granddaughter, Kandace. Gene was an avid hunter, fisherman & cribbage player. He also had a passion for gardening and writing poems. Gene had a zest for life and was active in many groups, was a treasurer of Bethany United Methodist Church & later attended Life Center in Tacoma. Gene's infectious energy, vibrant spirit and quick wit will be missed by many! A celebration of Gene's life is scheduled for Friday July 19th at 2pm at Lakewood Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Care, Lakewood Presbyterian Church and The American Parkinson Disease Association.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019