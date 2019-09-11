|
Eugene Everett Weller Eugene (Pete) Weller was born on January 15, 1923 and passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 96. Pete was born in Blaine, Washington and graduated from Blaine High School in 1941. He worked at Meadowsweet/Foremost Dairy for 41 years, and was a dairyman at the Fair in Puyallup for many years. Pete was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Barbara. Pete and Bobbie spent most of their time together living in the north end of Tacoma and Fife. They particularly enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling together. Pete was an avid and prize-winning wood carver and loved making custom fishing rods. Pete is survived by son, Steven (Christine); grandsons, Lance (Kathryn) and Nason (Janie); and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your nearest PAWS. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019