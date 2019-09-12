Home

Eugene Max Hughes Eugene Max Hughes, 95, of Puyallup, Washington, died of natural causes on September 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Stanton, of Puyallup, Washington; daughter, Connie Shulman of Bellevue, Washington; and grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Elsie Hughes, his son Donald Hughes, and his grandson Andre Einan. Eugene Max Hughes was born on 2/12/1924 in Belle Plain, Kansas, to Harold Hughes and Goldie Jordan. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to Wichita Kansas and accepted a position as mechanical engineer at Boeing where he worked his entire career. He married Mildred Stanton in 2009. He was a socially active man who enjoyed golf, bowling, roller skating, camping and travel. Eugene Max was a veteran who spent 9 months as a prisoner of war during WWll His family and friends will always remember him as an active person. A military funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 16 at 3:00 at Tahoma National Cemetery. A reception will follow at the VFW Club in Puyallup. Donations can be sent to St. Judes.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 12, 2019
