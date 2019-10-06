|
Eugene Schroeder July 11, 1941 - Sept. 13, 2019 Eugene Schroeder (Gene), 78, born in Hinckly, MN, July 11, 1941, after his recent diagnoses of cancer, Gene passed away peacfully at home Sept. 13, 2019. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Lynn Cruz (Ken) Susan Schroeder-Philbrick (Tom) granddaughters, Alex and Shylee, many brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Sandy) parents, Alex and Ella Schroeder, brothers, George and Donald Schroeder. Services will be Oct 26 at 2pm at Beautiful Savor Lutheran Church Milton, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019