Eugenia F. Rogers May 19, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2019 Our Mom, Eugenia F. Rogers, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019 at 8:25 p.m. in Twin Falls, Idaho. I want to sincerely thank all of the compassionate nurses at Bridgeview who took care of my Mom until she was in the care of Harrison's Hope Hospice. I would also like to thank Erica, Toma and Chaplain Travis for all their loving help and prayers during my Mom's final transition. My Mom loved her special treats of Diet Pepsi and Cheetos; as well as watching birds, squirrels and hawks in the backyard which she shared with mine. My wife and I were able to talk to my Mom everyday and we will miss her so much. Eugenia F. Rogers is survived by her daughters, Faye Emerson and family, Sunshine Rogers and family; son, Charles F. Rogers III and family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Eugenia's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 29, 2020