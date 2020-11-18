Eva Shadle
June 11, 1924 - November 12, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Eva June Shadle, born Eva O'Brien on June 11, 1924 in Shelton, WA. Our treasured matriarch left this earth on November 12, 2020 to be reunited with her husband Earl in God's Kingdom. She had been in declining health for several months.
They were married more than 70 years and spent every minute of their marriage enjoying life together. She loved their travels in their motor home, taking short trips, eating out, and trying new things, such as paragliding at age 90. Her love of life was infectious. She had a smile that lit up every room, or group she was in. We will all miss her light and her presence, but sweet memories of her will remain forever.
She was a dedicated Christian, who loved the Lord, and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, serving as a teacher and a trustee. She was a wonderful cook and hostess who handled large gatherings with ease and perfection. Her talents extended to knitting, ceramics, drawing and writing. She made her house and yard a place where everyone loved to visit and felt welcome.
But it was her absolute devotion, generosity, affection and love for her family that defined her legacy as a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, aunt and cousin. She had a large circle of friends who loved her also.
Eva is survived by her sister Sharon Hickey; daughters Patricia (Walt) Doellefeld and Ginny (Ron) Fleming; sons Rob (Sharon) Shadle and Timothy (Laura) Shadle. She also leaves 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
We wish to thank the entire staff at Puyallup Nursing & Rehab for their excellent care, and Multi-Care Hospice for their support.
A graveside service will be held 2:30PM Mon. November 23, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lakewood, WA. Livestream webcast of the service available at www.mountainviewtacoma.com