Eve Leland Longtime Tacoma resident, Eve Leland, died June 8th, 2019 at Northridge at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community after a brief illness. She was 99. Eve graduated from Smith College and went on to receive her Masters in Nursing from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. During World War II, she worked at a New York hospital in the surgical suites. After the war, Eve and her husband, Len, relocated to Los Angeles, CA and several years later, they relocated to San Diego. Eve worked as a school nurse, as well as teaching nursing at Grossmont Hospital. In 1966 they moved to Sacramento, CA and Eve again worked in the school system as a school nurse until her retirement. It was during their time in San Diego that Eve and Len transitioned from their Jewish faith to a Unitarian practice. They remained deeply involved in the Unitarian faith until Eve was unable to travel to and from service. She and Len loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful adventures during their retirement. Eve is survived by a daughter, Jill Eshenbaugh, a son, David, two grandsons, David and Zack, two great grandsons Kenyon and Jacob. Eve is being cremated at the Cremation Society of Washington in Tacoma. No memorial services are scheduled. As she requested, her ashes will be scattered at Mt Rainier National Park near where the ashes of her husband Len were scattered.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary