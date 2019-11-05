Home

Evelyn Chandler Obituary
Evelyn Chandler Tacoma - We are sad to announce the passing of Evelyn Fisher Chandler on October 30, 2019. Evelyn was born on December 25, 1932 in Navasota Texas. A longtime resident of Buckley, Washington, Evelyn received her Bachelor of Arts at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas. She was a teacher in the White River School District for 28 years, and was committed to ending discrimination against people with intellectual and physical disabilities. She was the wife of Billy Eugene Chandler, Sr., (deceased) and is survived by her children, Robin Chandler Breedlove (Nathan), Pat Chandler, Billy Eugene Chandler, Jr. and Sam Chandler (Anita); her grandchildren Marcus Sharpe, Christina Chandler, Courtney Chandler, Stephanie Chandler, Billy Eugene Chandler III and Emily Chandler; Valerie Chandler, mother of Christina, Stephanie, and Billy (III), and great grandchildren Tahj Chandler and Amia Chandler and her sister Carol Jo Anderson. Her family was her pride and joy. Her greatest wish was that her children and grandchildren live a life of service to others. She enjoyed painting, music, floral design, good food and good company. The public service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Weeks Funeral Home at 451 Cemetery Road in Buckley, Washington. This will be followed by a reception at 2:00 PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 5, 2019
