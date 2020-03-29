|
Evelyn Fisher Evelyn Fisher, age 98, passed peacefully in her residence at Judson Park Retirement home on 3/13/20 in Des Moines, WA. Evelyn was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on September 21, 1921 to Ida & Harry Jewett. She had two older siblings, Edward Jewett and Marion Jewett (Anderson). Due to harsh weather on the plains of Alberta where her father was a carpenter, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington when Evelyn was still a baby. The Tacoma/Puyallup area was her home for over seventy years. Evelyn attended and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1939. She then attended a year at Pacific Lutheran College before starting her career as a dental assistant for Dr. James Thomas. It was during this time that she accepted a "blind date" set up by friends with Harold Fisher. He soon became her husband on February 25, 1950 during the great blizzard of the decade. She is survived by her children, Judy Harrison (Dale) and Jim Fisher (DeeDee). Evelyn enjoyed many years with Harold until his passing in December of 1997, whereby she moved to Judson Park in Des Moines, WA. and she enjoyed independent living until a short while ago. Evelyn loved children and particularly her grandchildren: Heather Amey (Mark), Scott Harrison (Tracy), Sara Wold (Nick), Kelsey Booser, Matt Fisher and Nick Fisher, and her great grandchildren: Taylor Amey, Andrew Wold, Tanner Amey, Logan Wold, Morgan Amey, Carter Wold and Asher Harrison. Evelyn loved people and they loved her. She brightened up her surroundings with her smile and kind words. She often wondered why the good Lord kept her living for so long, but we know why she made this earth a better place for all of us! It was Evelyn's wishes to celebrate her life at a gathering at Judson Park. The date is yet to be determined and will happen sometime in the near future.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020