Evelyn Kelly Evelyn Louise Kelly was born in Texarkana, Texas on September 21, 1928. She was a devoted wife and mother and lived a thoroughly energetic, committed, and inspiring life until she joined her heavenly Father on June 5, 2020. The phrase "Lean In" is symbolic of how Evelyn lived. Like so many African Americans born in the era of the Jim Crow south, Evelyn sought a better life. Upon graduation from high school, she made her way to New York City. This was the 1940's just after WWII. She attended business school and used her skills to get a bookkeeping job as her goal was to start her own business; however, life had other plans. On a blind date in 1951, she met a young Air Force Officer, Frank Kelly. They married in 1952 and started a family. Frank's military service took them to stints in Europe during the mid-1950's and thus began her life-long appreciation for travel to Europe, especially to France. Arriving back stateside, Evelyn embarked upon a life of community service, beginning with the Girl Scouts of America. Her community involvement would grow once Frank was transferred to McChord Air Force Base in November of 1962 (just after the Cuban Missile Crisis). For the rest of her life, Evelyn would juggle raising four children with passion and deep involvement in both local community and political action. On the community front, Evelyn served in leadership positions for the area Girl Scouts, Tacoma YWCA, League of Women Voters Tacoma-Pierce County, Church Women United, Lakewood United of Lakewood, and other organizations. Also, Evelyn was active in Republican Party politics until 2016 (she called herself a Rockefeller/Dan Evans Republican), serving as a Pierce County and Washington State GOP convention delegate on multiple occasions. However, she saved her greatest efforts outside of family for her beloved Lakewood Presbyterian Church, which so graciously welcomed the Kelly family in 1962. Evelyn served in church leadership for four decades. Next to her own family, nothing was dearer to her than her relationship with her heavenly Father and church family. Evelyn's style was "Let's get this done". She was not one for allowing excuses or obstacles. If you give your best effort ("apply yourself "), good things will happen. That attitude allowed her to persevere and thrive despite the sometimes-painful racial realities of the near-century in which she graced this earth and our great nation. Evelyn and Frank instilled this mindset in their children, as well. Find a way, no excuses, do not expect handouts, and earn it. An example of her spirit was going to college during her mid-fifties to earn her Bachelors degree in Political Science. In that spirit, we will carry on and continue to feel Evelyn in our hearts and minds. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father and mother, three sisters, one brother and by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank. Evelyn is survived by her four children Avis, Ethan (Connie), Felecia and Livia. Other survivors include two sisters Delois Freeman and Myrtle Thompson, several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and a legion of family and friends near and far. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Instead of flowers or donations, contributions can be made to Girl Scouts of Western Washington or League of Women Voters Tacoma-Pierce County in memory of Evelyn Kelly. https://www.girlscoutsww.org/ http://tacomapiercelwv.org/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 21, 2020.