Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Peterson Obituary
Evelyn Peterson Oct. 25, 1927 - Oct. 16, 2019 Evelyn O. Peterson passed away quietly at her home in Graham, WA., on October 16, 2019. She is survived by 5 of her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. She was born October 25, 1927. The oldest of 8 children she grew-up on Browns Point, attended Stadium High School and, shortly after graduating, she married an honorable and devoted man, Frank, who was laid to rest in 2004. Evelyn was an independent woman finding joy in the great outdoors - thoroughly appreciating any opportunity to go camping, hunting and fishing. She also cherished time with family and friends. Services will be held at Fir Lane Funeral Memorial Park in Spanaway. Viewing will be held on Oct. 26th from10am-3pm. Graveside service will be held Oct. 29th at 11am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.