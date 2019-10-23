|
Evelyn Peterson Oct. 25, 1927 - Oct. 16, 2019 Evelyn O. Peterson passed away quietly at her home in Graham, WA., on October 16, 2019. She is survived by 5 of her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. She was born October 25, 1927. The oldest of 8 children she grew-up on Browns Point, attended Stadium High School and, shortly after graduating, she married an honorable and devoted man, Frank, who was laid to rest in 2004. Evelyn was an independent woman finding joy in the great outdoors - thoroughly appreciating any opportunity to go camping, hunting and fishing. She also cherished time with family and friends. Services will be held at Fir Lane Funeral Memorial Park in Spanaway. Viewing will be held on Oct. 26th from10am-3pm. Graveside service will be held Oct. 29th at 11am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2019