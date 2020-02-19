|
Katherine F. Turlis March 4, 1922 - February 15, 2020 Katherine Formuzis Turlis passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born in Tacoma on March 4, 1922. Katherine married the love of her life Steve Turlis on January 27, 1946. They were married for 63 years until Steve's passing in 2009. Katherine was known for her marvelous cooking and baking skills. She and Steve loved entertaining, especially at their home on Lake Steilacoom. Kay and Steve were fortunate to travel extensively, it brought them great joy, especially their annual trip to Maui with their family. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Steve and her grandson Patrick O'Connell. She is survived by her daughter Deanne O'Connell (Rick) and grandchildren Elisabeth Davidson (Bo) and Thomas O'Connell (Jacqueline). Funeral service will be Friday, February 21 at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Greek Church in Tacoma, 1523 Yakima Ave. Donations in Kay's name may be made to the church she so loved and worked so many years for. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 19, 2020