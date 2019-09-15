|
|
Felisa Tudara Felisa Dencio Tudara was born Jan. 15, 1931 in Corregidor, Cavite, Philippines to Felix and Juliana Tudara. She was the youngest of 8 children. She passed away Sept. 6, 2019. Her father was a soldier in the Philippine Scouts. She survived the hardships of WW2 as a young teenage girl. Prior to immigrating to USA in 1978, she was a teacher at Maria Clara Elementary School in Caloocan in the Philippines, teaching 5th and 6th grades. Upon arriving in the USA, she lived for two years with her sister, Crispina, now the only surviving sibling. She then resided in Seattle for 40 years and worked at Airborne Express for 20 years. She had strong faith and dedicated her life to her church. She was highly respected as one of the founding members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church in Seattle. She played the organ, piano, and sang not only at church in Seattle, but was a choir mentor in the greater church choirs of the Pacific Northwest and Vancouver, Canada. She dearly loved her family she had in the USA: her older sister and late brother-in-law, Crispina and Serafin; her niece, Zenaida and husband Greg; nephews, Al and Daniel; great niece, Chelsee and husband Ron; and great-great-nephew, Charlie. She would spend as much time as she could with them. She always cherished her visits back to the Philippines to stay with the nieces and nephews she helped raise. She loved to read, loved her bird and pets, enjoyed the outdoors and would always stop to smell the flowers and admire nature. In her younger days she loved to travel. Felisa was loved by her family and friends. She is best described as a strong, independent, Christian woman who led a simple life, the kindest person, humble, with the cutest sense of humor, generous beyond words and always thought of others before herself. She had a beautiful smile, even during her times of illness. Viewing on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 11:00 am 7:00pm at the New Tacoma Funeral Home. An Iglesia Ni Cristo Funeral Service and Graveside Burial at 1:00pm, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, WA followed by a reception. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019