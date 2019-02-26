|
Fern Bolyard Fern E. Bolyard, 88, Gig Harbor, Lived in Yakima till 1970 when her family moved to Gig Harbor. Ferns career started in Yakima at the Telephone and Telegraph Company. Later, to the Montgomery Wards credit Department. She worked her way from bank teller to manager working for Peninsula State Bank, Puget Sound Bank, and Key Bank, in Gig Harbor, Tacoma and Parkland prior to her retirement. Fern loved her garden, flowers and traveling. Fern was always willing to help her family friends and neighbors. She was preced-ed in death by her husband Gene and son John. Fern is survived by her children Terrill, Allen and Martin, grandchildren, sisters, broth-ers, cousins. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor. http://www.heavenrest.com/notices/Fern-Bolyard
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2019