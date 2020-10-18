1/1
Fewins Dawson Patricia Jones
1932 - 2020
Patricia Jones Fewins Dawson
December 1, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Patricia was born to Leonard and Lila Jones in Ryderwood, WA. Her family moved to Tacoma and then to Puyallup. She graduated from Puyallup High School in 1951 where she was active in Drill Team and Rainbow Girls. In 1954 she married Kenneth Fewins and they had two sons. After Kenneth's passing in 1967, she married William Dawson in 1974. Pat and Bill spent their summers at their beautiful home on Clear Lake in Eatonville and winters in the city. For many years they traveled the world and spent every January in Maui. Pat worked as a grocery clerk at the old HiHo Shopping Center, Fred Meyer and Safeway. Her interests included family, gardening, traveling, tennis and her cats Cody and Blue.
Pat is survived by her sons Greg (Cheryl) Fewins and Jeff Fewins; grandchildren Matt (Dylan King) Fewins, Alisha (Nick) Finke, Caitlin (Matthew) Walker and Meghan Fewins; great-grandchildren Hunter, Gavin and Chloe Finke and Peter and Felicity Walker; sister Peggy Berkaana; nieces Jessica Emery and Veronica Shakotko; great niece Madeline Shakotko; several cousins and William's 3 daughters and their children and grandchildren.
Patricia will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Francis House, PO Box 156, Puyallup, WA 98371
Condolences can be to PO Box 1632, Sumner, WA 98390.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
