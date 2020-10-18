Patricia Jones Fewins Dawson

December 1, 1932 - September 26, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Patricia was born to Leonard and Lila Jones in Ryderwood, WA. Her family moved to Tacoma and then to Puyallup. She graduated from Puyallup High School in 1951 where she was active in Drill Team and Rainbow Girls. In 1954 she married Kenneth Fewins and they had two sons. After Kenneth's passing in 1967, she married William Dawson in 1974. Pat and Bill spent their summers at their beautiful home on Clear Lake in Eatonville and winters in the city. For many years they traveled the world and spent every January in Maui. Pat worked as a grocery clerk at the old HiHo Shopping Center, Fred Meyer and Safeway. Her interests included family, gardening, traveling, tennis and her cats Cody and Blue.

Pat is survived by her sons Greg (Cheryl) Fewins and Jeff Fewins; grandchildren Matt (Dylan King) Fewins, Alisha (Nick) Finke, Caitlin (Matthew) Walker and Meghan Fewins; great-grandchildren Hunter, Gavin and Chloe Finke and Peter and Felicity Walker; sister Peggy Berkaana; nieces Jessica Emery and Veronica Shakotko; great niece Madeline Shakotko; several cousins and William's 3 daughters and their children and grandchildren.

Patricia will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Francis House, PO Box 156, Puyallup, WA 98371

Condolences can be to PO Box 1632, Sumner, WA 98390.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store