Flaviano "Bing" DeGuzman Hingada It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Flaviano "Bing" DeGuzman Hingada passed away peacefully and joined the Lord on June 12, 2019. Flaviano was known to his family and friends as Bing, Papa Bing, Uncle Bing, Ninong Bibing, or Tiyo Bibing. Viewing will occur on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm in the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood. His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 20, 2019
