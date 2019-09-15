|
Flora Irene Uhler Flora Irene Uhler, loving fiance, mother And grandmother passed away on the morning of September 9th at Saint Joseph hospital in Tacoma Washington at 72 years young. She was born in Tacoma in 1946 and attended Baker junior high, Mt Tahoma high school and Mr. Roberts beauty school where she earned her cosmetology license and later came back to be an instructor then manager. She then went on to work for Boeing where she stayed until she retired. Flora had a way of making everyone feel included. She loved her family and friends fiercely, had an amazing sense of humor and a kind and generous heart. Words can not express how much she will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her 2nd husband James Uhler, and her mother and father. She is survived by her fiance Tony Lang, her daughter Tamara Jones, stepchildren Frank Uhler, Lori Uhler, Karen Oelschlager, her siblings Sharon Gjerstad, Shirley Leach, Martin Kibler and her loving grandchildren great grandchildren nieces and nephews. "The loss is immeasureable, but so is the love Left Behind " Her celebration of life will be on Thursday September 19th at Firr Lane Memorial located at 924 176th street East, Spanaway 98387 Viewing will be at noon service will be at 1 o'clock The family is asking in lieu of flowers please donate to cancer research.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019