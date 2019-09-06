|
|
Flora T. Zimmerman 1930-2019 Flora T. (Brunelle) Zimmerman, 88, of Spanaway, WA passed away on August 24, 2019. She was surrounded by loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life. Flora was born in Belcourt, ND on November 14, 1930 on the Turtle Mountain Reservation and baptized at St. Ann's Church. As a young girl, she moved with her family to Wolf Point, MT. She was the twelfth of thirteen children born to Louis Brunelle and Mary (Turcotte) Brunelle. Later, Flora moved to Spanaway, WA where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Zimmerman. The couple wed in 1951. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage and raised four daughters. Flora was devoted to her family and she loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, baking, and finding treasures at yard sales. Flora was known for her kind heart and generous spirit. She could always be counted on to help a friend or loved one in need. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Flora is survived by her daughters; Toni (Zimmerman) Smith, Linda (McDonald) Rakos, and Tammi Rhyner-Zimmerman, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; her eldest daughter, Theresa Zimmerman; her parents, and twelve siblings. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fir Lane Memorial Park Spanaway, WA 98387. The family of Flora Zimmerman would like to thank Brookdale Courtyard Senior Living and Kaiser Permanente Hospice for their excellent care and guidance.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 6, 2019