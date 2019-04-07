Florence (Watson) Bargmeyer 1917 - 2019 Born January 14, 1917 to Edward and Mamie Watson in Montesano, WA. Passed away on April 3, 2019 in Tacoma. Mamie and new baby traveled from Montesano to Oakville via train. Edward met them in the family's horse drawn buggy to travel the last six miles to the farm at Cedarville. She joined two older siblings, Walter Irving and Mabel. The home did not yet have electricity nor indoor plumbing. Florence attended grades 1 thru 8 in Cedarville and graduated from Oakville High School in 1935. She graduated from Virginia Mason School of Nursing in May 1939 as a Registered Nurse. She spent her entire career working at medical facilities, primarily in Puyallup. On June 11, 1939 she married Kurt E. Bargmeyer in Oakville. They spent over 76 years together before his passing in 2015. Luckily, they were retired for more years than they worked; allowing them to travel and see much of the world, grow big gardens and enjoy their beach house at Stretch Island on South Puget Sound. She is survived by three sons, Alan (Janet), Bruce (Linda) and Larry (Frances), seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Tacoma Lutheran's Assisted Living Unit for their loving care the last 3+ years.

