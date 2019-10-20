|
|
Florence Irene Gleason Perry Florence Irene Gleason Perry passed away on September 25, 2019 due to natural causes at St. Joe's Hospital in Tacoma, WA. A graduate of Stadium High School in Tacoma and the Vidal Sassoon Academy in London, Irene built a successful career as a hair stylist at her own salon for many years in Tacoma. She loved the arts and enjoyed trying new things. Irene took painting and massage therapy classes, was an avid knitter (for a spell), and was always fashion-forward with a penchant for bling. She enjoyed painting rocks with her female artist group, having birthday lunches with her friends, doing yoga, traveling, and attending family gatherings in Montana. Irene endured life's hardships with grace and a generosity of spirit. She was a devoted daughter and caretaker, and will always be remembered as a deeply caring friend with an excellent sense of humor and optimistic view of the world. Irene is survived by her husband Paul Perry of Tacoma; brother, sister, and sister-in-law Lee, Gayle, and Kathy Gleason; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, all of whom she loved unreservedly. Irene is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019