Florence Louise (Reiman) Loucks Florence Louise (Reiman) Loucks was born in Tacoma on February 5, 1923. She lived in Milton since 1952. Florence married Earl A. Loucks on August 9, 1944, in San Pedro, California, where he was stationed in the Navy. They were married 46 years until Earl's passing on December 24, 1990. They had two children - daughter Marilyn Wetmore of Elko, Nevada, and son Doug Loucks of Milton, Washington. She had three grandchildren - Mark (Kimberly) Wetmore, Melanie (Nathan) Weller, and Rebecca (Alex) Ruby. In addition, she was the proud great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren. Florence taught grade school in the Federal Way School District for 25 years. She was active in Bible study at Bible Baptist/Grace Community Church in Auburn. She enjoyed working on quilts for mission workday. Her hobbies were working in her yard and her flower beds. She also loved to sew, knit, crochet, paint, make cards, decorations, and any other crafts. Her home was decorated with her handiwork. Her creative hands spent endless hours making things for her family. Florence lived at home until the age of 96; only then, did she require extra help from an adult care facility in Milton. She passed to her eternal home on October 12, 2019. Interment will be at the Tacoma Cemetery on Friday October 25 at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service open to all will be held 10:00 AM Saturday October 26 at Grace Comunity Church, 1320 Auburn Way S, Auburn WA 98002.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019