Florence Pistilli
Florence Pistilli Florence Pistilli passed away peacefully on June 28th 2020 at the age of 93. Her early years were spent growing up in the small town of Cosmos, Wa and moved to Tacoma as a teenager. She married John "Pistol" Pistilli in her twenties and they had 3 children. They lived in Federal Way, Wa for 50 years. She then moved to her dream home on their property on Lake Tapps until moving to assisted living for the last 10 years. She loved living on the lake, performing in a variety of singing groups and working in her flower garden. She loved babies-especially her 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was an avid Mariner fan and occasional golfer. The family would like to thank her caregivers for their excellent care.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 7, 2020.
