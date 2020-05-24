Florence T. Millikan Florence Tweedy Millikan passed peacefully April 25, 2020, in Tacoma at the age of 101. A life-long resident of Washington state, Florence was born in Tacoma and resided for 70 years in Lakewood, Washington, where she and her loving husband Eugene H Millikan raised their son Jack Eugene Millikan and daughter Sally Anne (Millikan) Danielson. Florence graduated from Stadium High School in 1937 and was employed by Tacoma Schools until 1943 when she married Eugene who left his teaching career to join the Army Air Corps. After World War II, they built their lovely home in Lakewood in 1950. While Eugene returned to teaching, Florence began work as a secretary for military officers at Mt. Rainier Ordinance Depot (JBLM). Her outstanding skills and efficiency garnered her many commendations during her long civil service career. Among her many friends and family, she was well known for her talents for quilting, sewing, building homes, gardening, playing the ukulele and organ, and hosting holiday and birthday celebrations. She and Eugene traveled extensively in the US and abroad and lived part time in Hawaii. But centermost was her family. "So I sit here this evening with my family and am thinking about Grandma Florence.I have no words to express how blessed I was to have a grandma like her! While I was sitting next to her bed the other day, all those awesome memories started coming back to me.the beach, going to her and Grandpa's house for holidays, parties, having a cousin only table during meals and all we did was laugh and not eat, riding in their camper, going down to the lake to feed the ducks, Grandma always saying 'Oh, Gene' Grandma hiring me to mow her yard. Florence, you will be missed so much!! We love you and THANK YOU from the bottoms of our hearts for all that you did for our families. Good bless you!! Love, your grandson - Erik." Florence was preceded in death by her husband Eugene (d. 1999), her five siblings, and daughter-in-law Karen Millikan. Loving and missing her are her children Jack (Susan) Millikan of Tacoma and Sally (Rick) Danielson of Graham, grandchildren Erik (Susie) Danielson of Eatonville, Jackson Millikan of Tacoma, Kami Millikan of Santa Barbara, CA, Leslie Vona of Issaquah, and great grandchildren Jeremiah and Nathanael Danielson, and Sydney Vona.



