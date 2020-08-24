Flossie Inez Morey A beloved sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and all-around jokester, Flossie was born in Little Sioux, Iowa on 6/4/1936. She moved to Washington in 1958 with her beloved husband Keith Morey. Flossie passed away on 8/18/2020 and is survived by her 5 children, their spouses and 3 generation of grandchildren. She loved to provide community service with the Royal neighbors, Rebecca's, and the Red Hat Society. Flossie and Keith loved to travel around the United States in their RV. She will be remembered for her hilarious and sometimes inappropriate jokes, her feisty disposition, and her loyal and loving nature. Please join the family in celebrating her life. Funeral services will be broadcasted live online at https://www.facebook.com/events/307077143960587/
on August 25th, 2020 at 1:00 PM.