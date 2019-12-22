|
Frances Forsythe Dugger Dec. 15, 1933 Dec. 10, 2019 Estelle Frances Forsythe Dugger, 85, of Tacoma, was born to the late Samuel Parker and Caledonia (Callie) Taylor Forsythe, in Creedmoor, NC. Frances was the youngest of seven sisters and seven brothers. Frances married her childhood sweetheart, the late U.S. Army Retired CW4 Jay L. Dugger in Raleigh, NC on September 16, 1949. They lived together in Tacoma almost fifty years after 22-years of multiple moves during Jay's military service. Frances is survived by three children: Julia Thornton (Greg) of La Center, Floyd Dugger (Christine) of Roy, and Bryon Dugger (Dawn) of Renton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her beloved husband Jay in 2017 and grandson Joshua Dugger in 2010. Frances was a strong, determined lady who loved the Lord, family, friends, flowers, and pets. She was immensely proud of her life as an Army wife, her family, being a DAR member, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of her commonsensical approach to life, a love of gardening, an appreciation of her fine cooking and astute horse-trading skills. The family wants to thank everyone at Pioneer Place Memory Haven in Tacoma for the wonderful and loving care of Frances over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at http://act.alz.org/. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on December 23, 2019 at the Crossroads Community Covenant Church in Yelm, WA with a reception to follow. Frances will be buried at Tahoma National Ceremony in Kent with her husband Jay.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019