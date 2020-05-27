Frances Helen Wonder 1933 2020 Frances Helen Wonder, 86, of Port Orchard peacefully passed away in the early evening hours of May 19, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Fran was born on December 12, 1933, in Tacoma, WA, the daughter of the late George (Bert) and Emily Watt. She spent her formative years in Tacoma, and was a member of Stadium High School's graduating class of 1951. She was married to Jerome Van Wonder on September 1st of the same year. They would go on to raise a beautiful, large family, comprised of four daughters and three sons. Fran had many interests and hobbies, ranging from camping and the outdoors to procuring collectibles and reading mystery novels. The bulk of her employment outside the home was divided between stints with the American Red Cross and Joint Base Lewis McCord, from which she permanently retired in 2006. But it was her children and family that provided her true labor of love. Fran is survived by her children and their spouses: Jerome and Rita Wonder, of West Seattle; Steven Wonder, of Goodyear, AZ; Renita Holbrook, of Port Orchard; Regina McClellan, of Port Orchard; Christine and James Brown, of Garden City, MI; Ninette and Brian Williams, of Seattle; and Paul and Chrissy Wonder, of Edmonds; as well as, a veritable clan of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Jerome; a brother, George; a sister, Roberta; and a Grandson, Charles Robbins. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to you favorite charity.



