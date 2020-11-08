1/1
Frances Zetterberg
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Zetterberg
July 12, 1928 - October 26, 2020
Fircrest, Washington - At home and surrounded by family, Frances passed away Monday at the age of 92. We take great comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and we will see her again. Though current circumstances will not allow the opportunity to all gather together to celebrate Frances' life, the family would still cherish the opportunity to hear your memories. You can view our memories and share yours by visiting mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved