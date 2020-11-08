Frances Zetterberg
July 12, 1928 - October 26, 2020
Fircrest, Washington - At home and surrounded by family, Frances passed away Monday at the age of 92. We take great comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and we will see her again. Though current circumstances will not allow the opportunity to all gather together to celebrate Frances' life, the family would still cherish the opportunity to hear your memories. You can view our memories and share yours by visiting mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries
.