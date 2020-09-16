1/
Francesco Spataro
Francesco Spataro 1940-2020 Francesco was born in Calabria, Italy and migrated to America with his family when he was 18. After adapting to his new country and learning the language he went to work for Hygrades's Meat Packing where he worked for 27 years before an injury forced him into retirement. At home he enjoyed gardening and raising a variety of animals on our small farm. He kept friends and family well stocked with figs and eggs. He loved classical Italian music and opera. He also loved big family meals with lots of spaghetti. Francesco is survived by his wife, Julie, six children Frank (Julie), Dan, Corinne, Christine, David (Elizabeth), Leonnora (Daniel), nine grand-children and his eldest sister, Margarita. He will be missed greatly by all. We wish him a speedy migration to heaven to join his beloved parents and two sisters who proceeded him in death. Graveside services for immediate family at Mt. View.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 16, 2020.
