|
|
Francis "Frank" P. Mangan Jr. Francis P. Mangan Jr, 91, of Puyallup passed away Peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA on February 15, 1928 to Francis P. Mangan Sr. and Elizabeth Mangan. Frank went on to join the Merchant Marines as a young man to see the world. After he finished with the Merchant Marines. He wanted to see more of the world and joined the US Navy for 1 year. He completed his tour with the Navy and decided to join the US Army. Frank then enjoyed a 31- year career traveling all over the world and meeting his future wife Betty Ann. He retired at Fort Lewis Military Base, as a Chief warrant officer 4 and Bronze Star recipient, in 1976 and pursed a carrier with Washington States Department of Licensing, Dealer Investigative Services. He retired after 21 years with Washington State to once again travel and enjoy time with wife Betty Ann. Frank enjoyed going to coffee daily with friends at his Puyallup Starbucks. Driving his Mercedes and brunch at CI Shenaniggans. Frank is survived in death by his wife of 51 years Betty Ann Mangan of Puyallup, Daughter Carolyn Ann Hudson, Son in law Darrin Hudson and Beloved Granddaughter Emily Hudson of Bremerton. He is also survived by his sister Carol Larosa of Groton, MA. Frank is preceded in death by his father Francis P. Mangan Sr., His mother Elizabeth Fairhurst Mangan, Stepmother Margret Mangan and his sister Francine Sherman. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home in the Aspen Chapel at 1:00pm. A reception will follow at 2:00pm in the Mountain View Willow Room at Mountain View Funeral Home. 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 15, 2020