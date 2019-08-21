|
Franck "Dauriol" Green 1962 - 2019 Franck was born in Châteauroux, France, he was the oldest of four children. Franck immigrated to America with his mother, brother Florian and stepfather Chauncy in the early 70's. Since Chauncy was in the Air Force Franck spent much of his youth living in different places including Las Vegas, the Philippines and Italy. Franck pursued a career in engineering after graduating from Michigan Technological University. He enjoyed a long career at Boeing where he made many friends. Most recently he worked for Mitsubishi Aircraft helping to launch a new jet. While at college he met his wife, Sandy. He and Sandy enjoyed a long happy marriage filled with love and laughter, camping, cycling, hiking and some travel. Franck was the proud father of three sons: Daniel, Michael and Joshua. Franck had a knack for whistling, and a love of science-fiction. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything. Franck is survived by his wife and his three sons, Daniel, Michael and Joshua, his mother Mirielle, and siblings Florian (Brian), Jim (Debra) and Maria (Bruch). HIs stepfather passed several years ago. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to The in the hopes of helping other people afflicted with cancer.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019