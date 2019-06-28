Frank A. Valdes, Jr. It is with great sadness that the family of Frank A. Valdes, Jr. announces that after a brief illness Frank passed away on June 12, 2019 in Burien, WA. He was 88. Frank was born May 29, 1931 in Alamosa, CO and was the retired Reg. Dir. of Labor Rel. at HUD. Before then he worked as the Exec. Dir. of the Tacoma Assoc. of Classroom Teachers (TACT). He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruth Valdez and a baby brother Harold. He is survived by 5 children; Diane Tomasevich, Frank Valdes III, Sharon Huling, Dan Valdes, and Marc Valdes, by 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be forever missed by his family. His Memorial Service will be held at noon on July 1st at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 515 S 312nd St., Fed. Way. He will be interred with Military Honors at 2:30 p.m. at Tahoma Nat'l Cem. Arrangements are through Bonney Watson. A more complete obituary can be found in the Alamosa News online.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 28, 2019