Frank B. Rossiter

Frank B. Rossiter Obituary
Frank B. Rossiter Frank B. Rossiter was born in Seattle onFebruary 24, 1928and raised in Tacoma, WA, where he passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. He was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School, and went on to college at Pacific Lutheran University and Washington State University. Frank married the love of his life, Trudy E. Rossiter on July 29, 1949. They were blessed to celebrate 70 years of marriage this year at their favorite restaurant, Harbor Lights, where Frank's 55 lb King Salmon - caught on a fishing trip in Alaska with his son, Frank, Jr. - hangs proudly on the wall. Always the character, he loved to point this out to any patron there willing to listen to his fabulous fish story. In 1958, he founded Puget Sound Collections, serving the greater Pierce County medical community. He was active in the Washington State Collector's Association throughout his career, serving as President for several years. At 56 years old, he sold his company and took up golf, becoming an active member at Fircrest Golf Club. He was the first to admit he was not the best shot amongst his friends there, but he did manage to get a hole in one on the 13th hole, to everyone's surprise! Frank is survived by his wife, Trudy, and their two daughters, Deborah Schulte (Joe Comereski) and Judy Rossiter (Jim Nelson). He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Jr. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren who loved and adored him: Allison Schulte Connelly (Michael), Peter Schulte (Sara), Thomas Patterson (Marina), Greg Patterson (Clare), and Tristan Rossiter. Thankfully, he was also blessed to meet his 6 great-grandchildren, ages 6 years - 6 months. A memorial service will be heldon December 21st, at 2:30 pmat Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tacoma (1315 N. Stevens St.). In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donating to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 11, 2019
