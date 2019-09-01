Home

Frank Blacker 1937 - 2019 Frank was born October 1937 in Corvallis, OR, and passed away August 25, in Federal Way, WA. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; daughters Tami O'Connell, Ginger (Brad) Harris and Kim Tully; five grandchildren and a wonderful community of extended family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St Matthew's, 6800 East Side Dr NE, Tacoma, WA. Please see full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019
