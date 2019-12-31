|
|
Frank Fazio Frank Paul Fazio, September 11, 1929 - December 20, 2019 from Tacoma, WA, to the United States Marine Corps - Camp Pendleton, CA, to the foreign soil of the North Korean Peninsula, and back to Tacoma. Dad valiantly fought in the Forgotten War for the battle over the Koreas. A graduate Carpenter Apprentice and a Journeyman's Master Carpenter. Husband to Ardyth, who remains deeply missed. Father to Brian, Brenda, Brad, and Brent. Lived his humble life on his terms, fearing only the God in whom he believed. Proud of his daughter and sons. Proud of his daughter-in-law Diana (Brian) & Kristel (Brent) and his grandchildren: Hope, Josie, Sofia, Gideon & Caroline. Proud of his military service to our country. Proud to be an American born of immigrant parents. Proud of his parents, brothers and sisters, his many cousins, nieces & nephews and their deep sense of family and work ethic. Proud of his Italian heritage. Proud to have been a high school graduate in a time that not all were or could. Proud to have been a husband to Ardyth, a Dad and a Grandfather. Rest in peace, knowing that you have fought the good fight, lived to the fullest and have served the all mighty & just God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Immediate family will lay Dad to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, January 3rd, at 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 3806 Portland Avenue East, Tacoma, WA, on Friday, January 3rd, at 1:00 PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 31, 2019