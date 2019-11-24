|
|
Frank H Dayton Jr Frank H Dayton Jr (Herb) of Gig Harbor, WA, passed peacefully at home after a long and steadfast battle with cancer. Always genuine, full of love, honorable and never faltered. It was written of Captain "Pubs" Dayton back in '71 - "he was our Sammy Spear of fashion, Jerry West of basketball, Pope John of morals and our Bismarck of diplomacy. A toast to our Ace. He led without pushing and commanded our respect with the casual oversight of formality. Not one of us was let down nor were we looked down upon in rank or opinion. He was the exceptional man who created a balance of efficiency and genuine friendship." To his family, he was a masterful listener who was slow to speak but when he did it was with inarguable wisdom and clarity that was perfect in it's value and timing. He was incredibly patient, slow to anger and full of forgiveness. He would always see his children coming from a long way off to welcome them with a hug and words of encouragement. His trust was unwavering. His love unquestionable. Eternally hopeful and ready to help as often as he could. It is said that change is the only thing that is constant and that some things never change. He was the latter. Exceptional all his days. Irreplaceable but dwells deep in our hearts. Sorely missed but eternally alive. He was predeceased by Robin Dayton (wife) after her long battle with cancer. He is survived by Sherry Lindsey (wife), his children Michael (Susan), Bruce & Porshah and his grandchildren Evan, Nyah, Ian and Xavi, John Dayton (brother) and Sherry's three sons Stephen (Jessica, Quinn & Harper), Ryan and Austin. Whether husband, father, brother or friend - well done! In lieu of a service, please consider how Herb impacted or touched your life and share that feeling, help somebody in need or simply raise a glass in his name. His recent favorite was a french martini. Here's to Herb! All our love.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019