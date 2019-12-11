|
Frank Leo Miles Frank Leo Miles (81) of Sitka, Alaska passed away December 8, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Tacoma, Washington to Walter and Idamae Miles and raised in Auburn. He graduated from University of Washington in Civil Engineering in 1960 and received his Masters in Civil Engineering from University of Washington in 1961. He married Jeanie Rey in 1961 and they raised their two children Lisa and Walt at Lake Tapps. Frank taught his family to enjoy the things he loved, water skiing, snow skiing at Crystal and Sun Valley and snorkeling and scuba diving in Maui. He was the original president of the green flash club. Frank had been planning on teaching engineering at the UW, but the untimely death of his father, Walt, brought him back to Auburn to help his mom run the family sand and gravel business. Little did he know how fast the company would grow. He started with six employees including himself and his mother and the business has now grown into one of the largest construction materials producers in the area. Boats and fishing were Frank's passions. In his younger days he raced outboard engine boats. He explored the San Juan's and further north until finally venturing to Alaska where he and Jeanie made their home. He enjoyed fishing in both Costa Rica and in Alaska. If you had a chance to fish with Frank you were lucky. He loved entertaining family, friends, customers and employees. He is survived by his wife Jeanie; children Lisa (Tim) Kittilsby and Walt (Julie Girard) Miles and his cherished grandchildren Jeff, Joe, Matt and Scott Miles, Parker and Eric Kittilsby, Emily and Olivia Girard and Lauren and Bryan O'Dell; two great grandsons, Brayden and Hudson O'Dell; sisters Patty (Bill) DeGroodt, Alice Erickson and Edi (Paul) Woll; and step-siblings Ellen (Charles) Harley, Margaret (Bruce) Ennis, and Jim (Jackie) Schack, and his 101 year old mother Idamae Schack. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held Saturday, December 14th at 3 PM at the UW Don James Center, 3800 Montlake Blvd. NE, Seattle, 98195. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Frank and Jean Miles Endowed Football Scholarship by calling the University of Washington Tyee Club at 206-543-2234 or to a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 11, 2019