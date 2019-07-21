Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Frank Leo Weisgerber Obituary
Frank Leo Weisgerber 10/7/1927 - 7/8/2019 Frank Leo Weisgergber, 91, of Tacoma, WA passed away on July 8, 2019. Frank was born on October 7, 1927 in Sykeston, ND to Valentine and Magdalena (Waliser) Weisgerber. Serving his country with honor as a Merchant Marine from 1944-1947, Frank went on to become a cement mason and carpenter for 40 years. He was a life member of the Elks and Eagles clubs, who in his spare time enjoyed playing cards, bowling and carpentry. Frank married Regina M. Heck on August 9, 1947. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Regina; son, Richard; parents; brothers, Anton and George; and sister, Irene. Franks memory will live on with his sons, Lawrence, Frank Jr. (Patti) and Mark (Marguerite); daughters, Linda and Teri (Michael); daughter-in-law, Barbara and sister-in-law, Maria; sisters, Pauline and Roberta; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th at Lewis Funeral Chapel from 5:30-7:30pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26th at 10:30am. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Reception to follow. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019
