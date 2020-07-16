1/1
Frank Rush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Rush "What does the Lord require of you? To do justice, love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God" Micah 6:8 Frank Rush lived his life with a deep faith, much joy, wit and wisdom. He was born October 4, 1924, and died July 4, 2020 He served in the Navy as a Lieutenant JG then he completed his degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Washington, and began a 44-year career at Bonneville Power Administration. He married Donna Morton in 1950 and together they raised 5 daughters and a son. They have 19 grandchildren and 18 (so far) great grandchildren. They were active members of All Saints Parish in Puyallup until their move to Foundation House in Federal Way in 2013 where they then attended St Vincent de Paul parish. Frank was a devoted Husky football fan. He loved Mitch Miller, Gilbert and Sullivan, movie musicals, and hearing his children sing. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday July 18. Memorials in Frank's name can be mailed to Francis House, PO Box 156, Puyallup, WA 98371. www.puyallupfrancishouse.org Frank's family also encourages those with memories of him to visit www.curnowfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved