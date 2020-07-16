Frank Rush "What does the Lord require of you? To do justice, love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God" Micah 6:8 Frank Rush lived his life with a deep faith, much joy, wit and wisdom. He was born October 4, 1924, and died July 4, 2020 He served in the Navy as a Lieutenant JG then he completed his degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Washington, and began a 44-year career at Bonneville Power Administration. He married Donna Morton in 1950 and together they raised 5 daughters and a son. They have 19 grandchildren and 18 (so far) great grandchildren. They were active members of All Saints Parish in Puyallup until their move to Foundation House in Federal Way in 2013 where they then attended St Vincent de Paul parish. Frank was a devoted Husky football fan. He loved Mitch Miller, Gilbert and Sullivan, movie musicals, and hearing his children sing. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday July 18. Memorials in Frank's name can be mailed to Francis House, PO Box 156, Puyallup, WA 98371. www.puyallupfrancishouse.org
Frank's family also encourages those with memories of him to visit www.curnowfuneralhome.com
.