Frank Schnider Frank died peacefully at the family home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Dorothy, of 72+ years, his daughters Margaret Balagot Olympia, Glenna Hastings (Glenn) Spanaway, Francine Carpenter (Mark) Montesano, Mary Veney (Larry) Graham, 12 Grand-children, 24 Great Grand-children, 6 Great-Great Grand-children, numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Elsie Schnider, Son Frankie Schnider, Sister Ann Reitz, Brother Fred Schnider and Grandson Patrick Carpenter. The Family appreciates the help and care Frank received from, St. Francis Hospice, Caregivers Paul, Margaret and Mary (Right at Home). In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Franks honor to: Swiss Society of Tacoma Scholarship Fund, 9205- 198th Ave. E., Bonney Lake WA 98390 or St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 2303 54th Ave. E., Fife WA 98424 Services will include a viewing at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup, WA on Thursday February 28th from 3-7pm, Friday March 1st from 3-7pm. A Rosary will be held on Saturday March 2nd at St. Martin of Tours in Fife, WA at 9 am followed by Mass at 9:30 am. For more information please visit the Powers Funeral Home Website. powersfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019
